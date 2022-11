Not Available

Thigambara Samiar (transl. Skyclad monk) is 1950 Indian Tamil-language thriller film produced and directed by T. R. Sundaram. An adaptation of Vaduvoor K. Duraswamy Iyengar's novel of the same name, the film stars M. N. Nambiar and M. S. Draupadi. It revolves around the efforts of a man to expose the illicit activities of a corrupt lawyer. The film was released on 29 September 1950, and emerged a commercial success.