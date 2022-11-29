Not Available

"I move through the landscape in a completely self-centered bubble. My body works hour after hour, my muscles get sore, and my thoughts focus on the moment. No one cheers along the route, the finish line is an empty parking lot at the Utah border, there are no prizes". Digging Deep is my selfie movie about my two finishes in the worlds toughest unsupported bike packing and hike a bike race, Arizona Trail Race. 1250 kilometres on a hiking trail from the Mexican border to Utah, with the crossing of Grand Canyon, carrying the bike and luggage on my back, as the ultimate challenge. This film is the essence of my journey into ultra racing. An exploration into the training involved, the physical and mental strength that is required, the mental battle and the necessity to stay focused even when exhausted. Following the strenuous journey it shows the pieces of the puzzle that help me reach my goal, to endure, how not to quit, to go all the way to the finish line no matter what it takes.