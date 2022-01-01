Gabriel Caine has just been released from prison when he sets up a bet with a business man. The business man owns most of a boxing-mad town called Diggstown. The bet is that Gabe can find a boxer that will knock out 10 Diggstown men, in a boxing ring, within 24 hours. "Honey" Roy Palmer is that man - although at 48, many say he is too old.
|James Woods
|Gabriel Caine
|Louis Gossett, Jr.
|'Honey' Roy Palmer
|Bruce Dern
|John Gillon
|Oliver Platt
|Fitz
|Heather Graham
|Emily Forrester
|Randall 'Tex' Cobb
|Wolf Forrester
