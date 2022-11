Not Available

Digimon Adventure 3D: Digimon Grand Prix! was first shown in July 2000 in Sanrio Puroland and in Sanrio's character theme park Haromy Land. The movie was later rerun at Toei's anime festival "Tobidasu! 3D Toei Anime Matsuri" on 03.10.2009. Together with Digimon Savers 3D: Digital World Kiki Ippatsu!, and 2 other CG anime works by Toei, it was released on DVD on 21.02.2010.