Digimon Adventure Tri. - Chapter 2: Determination

  • Adventure
  • Animation
  • Action

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Toei Animation

Fifteen years after the summer vacation. If we didn't go to the Digital World. If I didn't make this trip with others. If we didn't change at all like this. These Digimon were always with us. We've been friends all the time. We learned the importance of helping each other. All the things have made us what we are! New stories for all the "DigiDestined" in the world. Taichi, seventeen, high school days.

Cast

Yoshimasa HosoyaYamato "Matt" Ishida (voice)
Suzuko MimoriSora Takenouchi (voice)
Mutsumi TamuraKoushiro "Izzy" Izumi (voice)
Hitomi YoshidaMimi Tachikawa (voice)
Junya IkedaJoe Kido (voice)
Jun'ya EnokiTakeru "T.K." Takaishi (voice)

