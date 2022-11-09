Digimon Adventure Tri. - Chapter 2: Determination

Not Available

Fifteen years after the summer vacation. If we didn't go to the Digital World. If I didn't make this trip with others. If we didn't change at all like this. These Digimon were always with us. We've been friends all the time. We learned the importance of helping each other. All the things have made us what we are! New stories for all the "DigiDestined" in the world. Taichi, seventeen, high school days.