Digimon Adventure Tri. - Chapter 3: Confession

Meicoomon vanishes into the distorted abyss. Shaken, Taichi and the others search for answers about Meicoomon's infection. Kōshirō seeks answers from Meiko but she's lost all emotion. Kōshirō quarantines Agumon and the other Digimon in the office so that the infection can't spread any further, but Patamon starts to show signs of the illness. Agumon and the others use Hikari's voice to tell the team about an important secret concerning the Digital World.