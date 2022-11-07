Digital Dreams

1982

Biography - An amalgam of straight-ahead documentary and cinema verité, this movie outlines the life, loves and music of Rolling Stones bass guitarist Bill Wyman. After leaving the Stones in 1981, Wyman tried to establish his own separate musical identity (conveyed by a stream of hallucinatory images and animated sequences). The London Symphony Orchestra performs Wyman's music in this unusual odyssey directed by Robert Dornhelm and featuring James Coburn. - Desmond Askew, James Coburn, Astrid Lundstrom