The third film in the Rubbish trilogy. A compilation of weird and obscure clips from around the internet edited together to create a surreal mosaic. Featuring everything from anti-circumcision parody songs to videos of people falling off treadmills and everything in between. Digital Garbage 3 ends the trilogy on a melancholic note as it shows the viewer where we are as a culture as well as where we’ve been and where we are going. “A transcendent piece of cinema that entertains as much as it challenges. Digital Garbage 3: The Final Chapter is a force to be reckoned with”