Digna... hasta el último aliento

It is a dramatized feature length documentary film describing the life and works of the Mexican lawyer Digna Ochoa and Plácido, through her death. The action goes from her first kidnapping by the judicial police of the state of Veracruz, in August of 1988, to her tragic end in October of 2001, in Mexico City. More than sixty on screen testimonies unarguably highlight Digna´s heroic actions in defense of Human Rights. Likewise, many incidents in which Digna was harassed, deprived of her freedom and tortured with impunity, were dramatically recreated. Finally, the testimonies of Digna's fellow coworkers will underscore her determination not to succumb to threats, but rather, at the risk of losing her life, to shoulder with renewed resolve the task of defending Human Rights.