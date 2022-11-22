Dikkatra Parvathi

Not Available

The story espouses the evils of drink, Parvathi (Lakshmi) is a happy girl just married to a very loving husband, Karuppan(Sreekanth). With kind parents-in-law and a doting husband, her life is blissful. Soon, she is blessed with a child. Karuppan wants to increase his earnings and decides to buy a cart, though Parvathi is unwilling, asserting it is happier to be contented with what they have. However Karuppan takes a loan from a money lender and buys a cart. Initially, everything looks rosy. But Karuppan happens to cross the toddy shops on his way home.