Дьикти саас

The film is based on the story "Diikti Saas" (The Wondrous Time) by the people's writer of Yakutia, winner of the State Prize named after P. A. Oyunsky Vasily Yakovlev-Dalan. Director of photography Nikita Arzhakov tried to most accurately reproduce exactly the state and the worldview that was inherent in the Soviet reality, deeply and touchingly depicts the inner world of the young generation, shows the awakening of the first youthful love. The film tells about the life of a simple high school graduate Kesha Popov, who lives in the village, about the wonderful time of youth, about the spring in the soul of the young, about life that is in full swing, about the confusion of feelings, problems, about love, friendship, self-affirmation, in a word, about everything that is inherent in the younger generation.