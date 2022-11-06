Not Available

Raja lives a poor lifestyle along with his dad, Hazariprasad and mom. He attends college where he has several run-ins with wealthy fellow-collegian, Madhu Mehra. Matters escalate to such an extent that she accuses him of sexually molesting her. When his dad comes to know, he decides to seize this chance to get rich quickly, masquerades as a wealthy businessman, approaches Mr. Mehra, and arranges for their children to get married. Murphy's law prevails at the time of the engagement - changing everyone's lives forever.