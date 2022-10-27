Dil Apna Aur Preet Parai

Not Available

Kusum Rai lives a wealthy lifestyle in scenic Kashmir with her widowed dad, Basant. Her dad had helped his friend's widow, her son, Sushil Verma, and daughter, Munni, overcome many financial challenges, and had also paid for his medical education so that he can grow up to not only support his family, but also marry Kusum. Kusum and Sushil do get married and re-locate back to Sushil's house which is attached to Malhotra Hospital where he works. Shortly thereafter disagreements begin when Kusum is not allowed to have her way, and also when she feels that Sushil is not being attentive towards her. Things escalate to such an extent that Kusum returns to live with her dad. Several months later, she is informed that Sushil is seriously ill, she returns - only to find that Sushil is in love with a nurse named Karuna. Watch what an angered Kusum does to keep Sushil all to himself.