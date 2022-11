Not Available

Tips Films maiden Punjabi venture "Dil Apna Punjabi" produced by Kumar S. Taurani & Ramesh S. Taurani, written & directed by Manmohan Singh, is set in the lively village of modern day Punjab, where a joint family spanning over four generations lives under one roof a family which is united by values, tradition and warmth headed by Sardar Hardam Singh (Dara Singh).