2001

Dil Chahta Hai is a 2001 Hindi language film written and directed by then-newcomer Farhan Akhtar, starring Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Akshaye Khanna, Preity Zinta, Sonali Kulkarni and Dimple Kapadia. It is set in modern-day urban Mumbai and focuses on a major period of transition in the lives of three young friends.