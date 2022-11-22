Dil Daulat Duniya

Not Available

Udharchand Shikarpuri is a homeless man who lives in Bombay albeit under the roof of multi-millionaire Seth Kalidas, who six months away in his palatial house in Mussoorie. For the 4th time in his life, Udharchand 'moves' into Kalidas's Mansion along with his dog, Chicko. He meets and befriends two other homeless men, Raju and Vijay, and invites them to live with him. Shortly thereafter, one night the trio find that a female thief has broken into the mansion, they confront her, find out her name is Roopa, feel sorry for her, and invite her to also live with them. Subsequently, Raju's wife, Kiran, his son, and sister, Rita also move.