Dil Deewana depicts two love stories simultaneously. Suraj and Sri Lakshmi have been in love with each other for 5 years. But Suraj keeps postponing their marriage since he has some financial issues and this makes Sri Lakshmi part ways with him. The other story has Santosh, an aspiring filmmaker who falls in love with Divya, who is a costume designer, and even this couple part ways because of their differences. How will the two stories end? Will they end up overcoming their problems and be together in the end?