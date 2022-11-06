Dil Deke Dekho

Not Available

Neeta is a heiress, the only daughter of U.K. based Industrialist, Jagat Narayan. She is of marriageable age, and is presently wooed by Kailash, Chandra, and Raja. She prefers Chandra over Kailash and Raja, but subsequently changes her mind and falls in love with Raja. Things take a dramatic turn when Jagat and Neeta find out that Raja is not who is claims he is. When Raja defends himself, and calls himself Roop, his very own mother denies this claim, and instead states that Chandra is Roop, her only son. Raja alias Roop must now make attempts to prove himself, and realizes that this is indeed an uphill task.