The India-based Mehra family, consisting of Mrs. and Mr. Mehra, and their two daughters, Neha and Vidya, travel to London for sightseeing. Their encounter difficulties with tour and travel agents - Patel and Sahil Khanna. Sahil apologizes and comes to Neha's assistance when she misses a train. Neha falls in love with him, little knowing that he has no feelings for her...