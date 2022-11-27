Dil Ek Mandir

Not Available

Dr. Dharmesh (Rajendra Kumar) and Sita (Meena Kumari) are in love, and hope to marry on Dharmesh's return from abroad. When Dharmesh returns, he is devastated to find that Sita has married someone else. He then decides to devote the rest of his life at a cancer clinic. One of his patients is Ram (Raaj Kumar), who is critically ill, and has to be operated upon. Things progress well, until Dharmesh meets Ram's wife - none other than Sita. Dharmesh now has to battle with his conscience, and his medical ethics to save Ram or to let him pass away, so that he can marry Sita.