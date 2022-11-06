Dil Hi Dil Mein

Not Available

Ram Chandra is a Tamilian who lives in a shanty hut in Bombay's Dharavi, along with his mom and a younger sister. He dream is to attend school, which he does so, after his sister is loaned out to a beggar to collect alms, but she is unable to withstand hunger for long and passes away. Ram leaves home and subsequently works hard, studies, becomes rich and constructs several colleges to accommodate needy students. One such student he accommodates is a new arrival from Allahabad, Raja, and he arranges his admission in Ram Chandra College for Business Management along with full board and shelter. He also helps Raja sort out his personal problems, including his romance with a young woman he met at the Cyber Café and then at Bandra Railway Station. While Ram Chandra is busy arranging his daughter's marriage with Rajesh Gupta, the only son of a multi-millionaire and educationist, he is quite unaware that the object of Raja's affections is none other than Roja, his very own daughter.