Dil Ne Pukara

Asha lives a wealthy lifestyle in Bombay with her widowed dad, who would like her to get married to Dr. Prakash. While vacationing in Kashmir, she meets with a young man, Rajan, and both fall in love with each other. When she returns home and attends Dr. Prakash's birthday party, she gets a pleasant surprise when she finds out that Rajan is Prakash's friend. Rajan introduces Asha to his mom, while Asha introduces Rajan to her dad, and both parents approve of their match. Before they can get engaged, Rajan had promised his late father that he would obtain a degree from Oxford University, and be back after one year. He decides to travel by boat, which meets with an accident and there are no survivors. A shocked and devastated Asha finds out that Rajan's death has killed her dad, and she throws herself in her work as a doctor, working side by side with Prakash.