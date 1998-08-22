1998

The clash between love and ideology is portrayed in this love story between a radio executive and a beautiful revolutionary. Dil Se is a 1998 Hindi film directed by Mani Ratnam. The film stars Shahrukh Khan, Manisha Koirala, and Preity Zinta. Mani Ratnam also wrote the screenplay for the film. It was produced by Mani Ratnam and Ram Gopal Varma in conjunction with Shekar Kapur.