1998

Dil Se...

  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 22nd, 1998

Studio

RGV Film Factory

The clash between love and ideology is portrayed in this love story between a radio executive and a beautiful revolutionary. Dil Se is a 1998 Hindi film directed by Mani Ratnam. The film stars Shahrukh Khan, Manisha Koirala, and Preity Zinta. Mani Ratnam also wrote the screenplay for the film. It was produced by Mani Ratnam and Ram Gopal Varma in conjunction with Shekar Kapur.

Cast

Shah Rukh KhanAmarkanth Varma
Manisha KoiralaMeghna
Preity ZintaPreeti Nair
Zohra SehgalAmar's Grandmother
Malaika Arora KhanSpecial Appearance in "Chaiyya Chaiyya" song
Raghuvir YadavShukla

View Full Cast >

Images