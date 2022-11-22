Dil Tera Diwana

Not Available

Wayward, brash, and disobedient Mohan (Shammi Kapoor) is sent by his angry dad Diwan Badriprasad (Ulhas) to a retired army captain Dayaram (Om Prakash) to learn some discipline and respect. But Mohan asks his friend Anokhe (Mehmood) to switch places with him, and Anokhe agrees to do so. Mohan meets with Meena (Mala Sinha), who lives with her blind dad (Manmohan Krishan). Anokhe is welcomed as Mohan by Captain Dayaram and his daughter Malti (Shubha Khote) in their household. Eventually both Malti and Anokhe fall in love. Things start to get even more muddled when Captain Dayaram finds out that Anokhe is married to another woman, and that Anokhe drives a rickshaw. The police are notified and they are asked to arrest Mohan - they arrest 3 Mohans. Who is the real Mohan?