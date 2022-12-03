Dil Toh Deewana Hai

Not Available

Raja(Haider Khan) is a guy who has always remained a 'good friend' to most of the girls, that is if they have not already beaten him up! He has always been shy, never to open his heart out. Raja meets the girl of his dreams Anamika(Sada) in tube in Malaysia. She is a spoilt, arrogant daughter of a billionaire in Malaysia. As days pass, Raja gets more and more hooked on to her and expresses his feelings to her. This is when his life takes a different turn and he is left on the thresholds of life.