Not Available

2 h 22 min 2021 18+ The film Dilbar is the story of a village farmer who happily submits his life memorandum to the farmers, but the head of the village wrongly gives the zameen of the villagers to the GM of Bccl, which causes the villagers to have a problem. This problem of the villagers, the hero of the film, whose name is raman gupta, fight with the headman and gives the right to the villagers.