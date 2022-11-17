Dilber'in Sekiz Günü

Not Available

Dilber lives with her family in a very poor eastern village, her only dream is to marry her childhood lover, Ali. But when she finds out that it won't happen because of a reason that she can't get away with, she gets crazy and lock herself up in her family's barn. Then she makes everybody knows that she'll marry the first guy who proposes and won't leave the barn till that happens. One day, a limping man comes to the village. He's alone and has heard that there's a girl in that village who's ready to marry him.