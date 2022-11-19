Not Available

Whichever side he chooses, someone's gonna die. Death row inmate Rudy Salazar cuts a deal he can't refuse: he'll donate his rare bone marrow to a young girl dying of leukemia. In return, his death sentence is commuted to life without parole. L.A. Detective Quin (C. Thomas Howell), the cop who brought Salazar's murderous rampage to an end, sees through Salazar's selfless facade. En route to the hospital, Salazar makes a daring escape. Now it's up to Quin and his sexy partner, Lydia, to bring Salazar to justice one more time and save the life of an innocent little girl before it's too late.