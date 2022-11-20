Not Available

Captain Ranvir is assigned the task of apprehending two terrorists named Shaka and Dara. Upon arrival in the region, he meets with and falls in love with Radhika, the daughter of Rajasaheb, who also is a Mantri. The latter approves of him, and arranges his wedding with his daughter. Before the engagement could take place, Ranvir finds out that he has a rival in Shaka, who was in love with Radhika before, and is all set to prevent this marriage at any and costs. Ranvir decides to postpone his wedding until such time he arrests Shaka and his associates - a decision that will not only pit him against well-armed terrorists, but also result in the abduction of a bus-load of Vaishnodevi devotees - which include Radhika and her Bua.