Dill Scallion is a school bus driver who dreams of becoming a famous country music singer. He sings from his heart and makes up his own dance, the "Scallion Shuffle". But fame is fickle and Dill falls from the spotlight faster than he rose to stardom - all in one summer. His hits include "You Shared You" and "I found love at the Family Reunion." Sheryl Crow contributes an original score and Dill Scallion and the Dillionaires perform all songs in the movie. Star Studded cast. Hilarious and sly humor.