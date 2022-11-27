Not Available

DILLI is a moving collection of heartfelt interviews with Delhi slum dwellers. Its lens focuses on a group of dwellers, bringing to life the untold story of mass exodus of thousands who were bulldozed from their homes and transferred to a makeshift facade - Bawana without water, shelter or drainage, while the city was being beautified for Commonwealth Games 2010. DILLI - city of dreams - is a universal story of millions of underprivileged around the world. DILLI holds up a mirror not only to India, but to every nation around the world, whose poor live forgotten under bridges, children go hungry, and fathers work thousands of miles from their families to provide. DILLI brings awareness. And awareness is the first step towards action.