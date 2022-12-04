Dillian Whyte vs. Dereck Chisora

Not Available

This one really is a grudge match, neither fighter likes the other and they have come to blows leading up to the bout more than once. Whilst appearing on Sky Sports “The gloves are off” this week Chisora stood up and swilled Whyte with a glass of water which sparked 5 minutes of mayhem whereby the security guards struggled to keep the two heavyweights apart. Things only got worse from then when during the press conference Chisora then threw a table across the stage in the direction of Whyte which again caused bedlam, with scuffled between the pairs teams erupting. This really makes for what is clearly going to be an exciting fight. Whyte has won 19 of his 20 professional fights winning 15 by KO only losing to the sensational Anthony Joshua. Chisora is extremely experienced though and has been in the ring with some of the biggest names in the heavyweight division such as Tyson Fury, Danny Williams, David Haye and Vitali Klitchko.