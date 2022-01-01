1994

Dillinger and Capone

  • Drama
  • Action
  • Thriller

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

December 31st, 1994

Studio

In 1934, J. Edgar Hoover and the boys made headlines for mowing down John Dillinger in a hail of bullets outside Chicago's Biograph theater. But in fact, according to this Jon Purdy gangster thriller, the Feds iced Dillinger's brother. Fast-forward five years, when mobster kingpin Al Capone (F. Murray Abraham) gives the real Dillinger (Martin Sheen) an offer he can't refuse: rob millions from a secluded vault or watch his wife and child get whacked.

Cast

F. Murray AbrahamAl Capone
Stephen DaviesCecil
Catherine HicksAbigail
Don StroudGeorge
Sasha JensonBilly
Jeffrey CombsGilroy

