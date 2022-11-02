Dilliwala Rajakumaran

Not Available

Appu and Maya were childhood sweethearts, and their parents had agreed to their marriage. Appu is treated by Maya's father as his own son and this makes her uncle jealous of him. Maya's mother belongs a branch of local royal family. However, Maya's life turns upside down when she is identified as the heir to her mother's royal family after her horoscope matched with the qualities that the royal family was looking for. The Maharaja proposed to adopt her as heir princess to continue the lineage. Greed and position, makes her father looking ways to get rid of Appu, who might stand an obstacle and er Uncle then forces her to hate Appu in order for her to marry someone from the royal family. Meanwhile Appu and his best friend Mani try to win her back by disguising himself as Veerandran Varma, nephew of the King whom none of them have seen before, being the son of King's estranged sister Padmini.