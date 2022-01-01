Dilsinho - Terra do Nunca (Ao Vivo)

Not Available

"Terra do Nunca" is the second live album and the first DVD by Brazilian singer Dilsinho, released on January 31, 2019 by the label Sony Music. Recorded in Rio de Janeiro, with sold-out tickets, the main message of the project is: believe in your dreams. Dilsinho sets the tone for the message through the realization of his own dream: to be there, on stage, singing to thousands of fans. It has the participation of Ivete Sangalo, Léo Santana, Ferrugem, Mumuzinho, Dennis DJ, Kevinho, Sorriso Maroto and Luan Santana.