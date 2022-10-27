Not Available

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

  • Comedy
  • Drama
  • Romance

Yash Raj Films

Raj is a rich, carefree, happy-go-lucky second generation NRI. Simran is the daughter of Chaudhary Baldev Singh, who in spite of being an NRI is very strict about adherence to Indian values. Simran has left for India to be married to her childhood fiancé. Raj leaves for India with a mission at his hands, to claim his lady love under the noses of her whole family. Thus begins a saga.

Shah Rukh KhanRaj Malhotra
KajolSimran Singh
Amrish PuriChaudhry Baldev Singh
Anupam KherDharamvir Malhotra
Satish ShahAjit Singh
Achala SachdevSimran's Grandmother

