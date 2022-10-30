Dimension Folders

Not Available

An astrophysicist professor - who firmly believes that higher dimensions exist - discovers an alien civilization in the Galaxy. He sends messages to the aliens and surprisingly they answer him instantly. He has only one explanation: they are in the 5th dimension - they exist OUTSIDE OF TIME, exactly as he described in his theory. The news spreads in seconds and more intelligent services are after him to erase - or possess - his dangerous discovery. With two of his helpers the professor flees across the Vancouver Island rain forests to reach Vancouver where publicity can protect him and his discovery. But something unusual happens...