Dimevision Vol 1: That's The Fun I Have

Dimevision Vol. 1 is a DVD tribute to legendary Pantera/Damageplan guitarist Dimebag Darrell. It includes extremely rare, never before seen archival footage from the entire spectrum of his career. Featured are scenes from early club dates when Darrell was in his mid-teens during the "Metal Magic" days, and continuing through the meteoric rise of Pantera and the final days of Damageplan. Dimebag's offstage antics and his appetite for a great joke and laughter are also on prominent display. It brings back the raw emotion and fond memories of one of metal's truly great musicians! The DVD will be a must have for the huge legion of fans that Pantera and Damageplan amassed over the years. Running time is 73 minutes.