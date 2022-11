Not Available

DimeVision is a forthcoming series of videos that document "Dimebag" Darrell Abbott career as a musician. The series' first installment, entitled Dimevision Vol. One - "That's The Fun I Have...", was released on May 2, 2006, containing video clips of him during his stints with Pantera and Damageplan, as well as earlier material. The series was produced by Abbott's brother, Vinnie Paul Abbott. A sequel is stated to be released in 2010.