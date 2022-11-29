Not Available

Three young men on an outing in blazing hot Rome. One of them, Alessandro, smartphone at hand, decides to take a break from sightseeing in order to go and check out a guy called Dimitri, as suggested by his dating app. They meet at Dimitri's place, right in the heart of the old city and have a quick and passionate encounter with no strings attached. Dimitri then disappears and Alessandro, left to wonder alone in the flat, waiting for him to come back, experiences a sense of loss while giving in to his smartphone suggested next encounters.