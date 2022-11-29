Not Available

Dimitri

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Three young men on an outing in blazing hot Rome. One of them, Alessandro, smartphone at hand, decides to take a break from sightseeing in order to go and check out a guy called Dimitri, as suggested by his dating app. They meet at Dimitri's place, right in the heart of the old city and have a quick and passionate encounter with no strings attached. Dimitri then disappears and Alessandro, left to wonder alone in the flat, waiting for him to come back, experiences a sense of loss while giving in to his smartphone suggested next encounters.

    Cast

