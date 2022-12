Dimitri Shostakovitch - Concerto for violin and Orchestra No.2, Symphony No.7 'Leningrad'

Not Available

Сomposer: Dmitri Dmitrievich Shostakovich (1906–1975) Title: Complete Symphonies and Concertos Release Date: 2015 Genre: Classical Director: Don Kent, Reiner E. Moritz (documentary) Musical Director & Conductor: Valery Gergiev Artist: Veronika Dzhioeva, soprano; Mikhail Petrenko, bass; Timur Martynov, trumpet; Alena Baeva, violin; Vadim Repin, violin; Mario Brunello, cello; Gautier Capuçon, cello; Denis Matsuev, piano; Daniil Trifonov, piano; St. Petersburg Mariinsky Theatre Chorus and Orchestra Concerto for Violin and Orchestra No. 2 in C sharp minor, Op. 129 Alena Baeva, violin Symphony No. 7 in C major, “Leningrad”, Op. 60