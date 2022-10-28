Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike - Bringing The Madness 3.0

Not Available

Trailblazing their home country with 3 gargantuan shows, the current World #1 DJ’s Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike brought their biggest and boldest concept to date to the city of Antwerp during the 3rd weekend of December. Completing 3 sold-out nights at the Sportpaleis Arena with their new production ‘Bringing The Madness 3.0’, and with fans flying in from all over the world, the brothers delivered an audio and visual feast in front of 60,000 illuminated and buzzing music lovers throughout the entire weekend’s proceedings. An enormous triumph by any musical artist’s standard, especially considering the vigorous way fans snapped up the initial run of 40,000 tickets in under 40 minutes – a feat previously seen only from the likes of iconic artists U2, Madonna, Coldplay and Beyoncé – encouraging the brothers to add an additional 3rd date to the run of shows and increase the total ticket volume for the opening weekend to an eye-popping 60,000 capacity.