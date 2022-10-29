Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike - Bringing The World The Madness (Antwerp 2014)

Not Available

On 19th & 20th December, the big beat kings of the arena mainstage, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, showcased to a home nation crowd their new global tour concept – Bringing The World The Madness. Taking over Antwerp’s iconic Sportpaleis Antwerpen for a double header of shows the dynamic duo gave frenzied fans, and the hundreds of thousands watching in via the official live stream, an earth shuddering introduction to what is set to become one of the most talked about live tour shows of 2015.