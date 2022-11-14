Dimmu Borgir: The Invaluable Darkness

Not Available

The Norwegian Gods of Extreme Metal are back with their 2008 two DVD set and CD! After the unbelievably successful album, In Sorte Diaboli , Dimmu Borgir presents a spectacular DVD of the Invaluable Darkness tour with many specials like the whole gig in Wacken 2007, video footage, behind the scenes stuff, a video gallery, the conferment of their Gold Award and many more stuff. This DVD shows a unbelievable show of the undisputed Kings of Black Metal. It's a absolutely must have for all Dimmu Borgir maniacs all over the world!!!