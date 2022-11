Dimmu Borgir: The Invaluable Darkness

Not Available

Disc 1: Sentrum Scene in Oslo, Norway - November 6, 2007: Tracks 1-11 Columbiahalle in Berlin, Germany - October 21, 2007: Tracks 12-15 The Forum in London, UK - September 28, 2007: Tracks 16, 17 + Behind-The-Scenes Footage + Special Features Disc 2: Wacken Open Air, Germany - Black Metal Stage - August 2, 2007: Tracks 1-14 P3 Session - NRK Studio 19 IN Oslo, Norway - September 18, 2007: Tracks 15-17 Videos: Tracks 18-23 + Gold Awards Oslo + Image Gallery Disc 3: CD - P3 Session @ NRK Studio 19 in Oslo, Norway - September 18, 2007