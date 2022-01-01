Dimmu Borgir: World Misanthropy

Not Available

World Misanthropy is a live DVD set by the Norwegian black metal band Dimmu Borgir. It was released on 28 May 2002 as a two disc set, with early pressings featuring the bonus CD, a VHS and the bonus disc separately as a limited edition clear 12" vinyl with white and green streaked spots with only 2000 copies pressed. The first disc was filmed during the tour to support the band's fifth studio album Puritanical Euphoric Misanthropia, while the second disc is a compilation of videos from previous tours and other media.