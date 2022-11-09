Dina Rubina. Na solnechnoy storone

Not Available

This is a candid and emotional project of Russian-Israeli writer and screenwriter Dina Rubina. Together with director and her close friend Stanislav Mitin she goes back to her childhood and youth spent in Tashkent, contemplates her creative early days in Moscow, and shares how she feels about immigration to Jerusalem. The film is full of excerpts from the writer’s famous works, episodes from films based on her writing, and sketches from her current life. It is dedicated to the anniversary of Dina Rubina - one of the most widely read contemporary authors and recipient of many international awards, whose books are translated into 38 languages.