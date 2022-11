Not Available

Kanako Oba contacts a mysterious site for part-time work. Because of this, her life is soon in jeopardy. She is then forced to work at the restaurant Diner as a waitress or she will be killed. Bombero (Tatsuya Fujiwara) is the owner and chef at Diner. The restaurant is membership only and their customers are all contract killers. Based on a novel by Yumeaki Hirayama. (Asian Wiki)