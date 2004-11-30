Ding-A-Ling-Less

2004

Jack Peterson is the most celebrated birdhouse builder in the town of Stalksdale. His large wooden erections are the talk of the town. He's friendly and attractive and seems to have everything going for him. In fact, you might assume Jack is one of the luckiest guys around. But most don't know that Jack was horribly disfigured at birth, making him incapable of forming close relationships with women. Things start looking up, however, when Jack learns of a medical procedure that can reverse his condition. With the help of his womanizing best friend Alan and an eccentric doctor named Skinner, Jack tries to win the heart of the girl next door and obtain the life he's always wanted. Things turn comically tragic, however, when things don't quite go as planned.--Anonymous