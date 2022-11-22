Ding Dong Dead

Not Available

A gang of lovely young ladies known as the Ding Dong Ditchers terrorize a sleepy suburban town by ringing peoples' doorbells and then running away. Crazed and pathetic loser Doug has just been fired from his job, so he decides to make a stand against the Ding Dong Ditchers in order to impress Claudia, who's the attractive woman who lives right across the street. However, Doug's initially minor dispute with the Ding Dong Ditchers eventually escalates into an all-out no-holds-barred war.